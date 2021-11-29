Greater Accra remains COVID-19 hotspot amid low adherence to protocols - GHS

Health News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Greater Accra Region remains the hotspot for Covid-19 cases, the Ghana Health Service has said.



The Director-General Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye who disclosed this also expressed worry at the failure of Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols.



He said adherence to the safety protocols was very low.



He warned Ghanaians not to let their guard down because the Covid-19 was still with us.



He explained that the country has witnessed a decline in active cases over the last two months with very few cases on admission.



In the same period, there has been an increased number of cases among international travelers over the past two weeks.



He said there is also increased availability of vaccines in the last four weeks.



He revealed at a press conference today, Sunday, November 28, 2021, that among severe and critical cases admitted at the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre, 97% had not been vaccinated.



Thus, these unvaccinated persons are 30 times more likely to have a severe or critical Covid-19 illness compared to vaccinated persons, he explained.



He said among covid-19 deaths at the same facility, 12.5% of the deaths were persons who had been vaccinated (they also had underlying medical conditions).



The rest of the 87.5% hadn’t been vaccinated, he stated further.



The unvaccinated persons were 7 times more likely to die from Covid-19 compared to the vaccinated Dr. Kuma-Aboagye noted.