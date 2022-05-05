Greater Accra Zongo celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr in grand style

Regional News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

The Chiefs and elders of the Greater Accra Zongo led by the Paramount Chief, Alhaji Sarki Yahya Hamisu Bako on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 marked the annual Eid-ul-Fitir Procession at Sabon Zongo in Accra amidst pomp and pageantry.



The annual Eid-ul-Fitir procession brought together sub Zongo Chiefs and tribal Chiefs within the Greater Accra Zongos to make merry, celebrate and to climaxed the Ramadan.



The procession was characterized with drumming, dancing and praises to mark the love of the prophet as well as horse riding which has been the main part of the celebration.



In the past years, the Greater Accra Zongo Chief always leads the procession and many were those who thought the situation will be the same as the Greater Accra Zanfara Chief, Alhaji Amadu Manga rather led the procession, followed by the Sabon Zongo Moshie Chief, Naaba Tigiri and next was the Greater Accra Zongo Youth Chief, Sarki Alhaji Salim Abokin Ango.



The Greater Accra Zongo Chief was spotted in the middle of the procession riding on palanquin horse, decorated in beautiful colours. He was surrounded by his cabinet members and his spokesman, the Chief of Ablekuma Agape Gonese Sarki Amir Sheriff Adam with traditional music in the background.



The annual procession started from the Abossey Okai Central Mosque through the main street of Gaskia Cinema to night market street and ended at the Greater Accra Zongo Chief's Palace where all the sub and tribal Chiefs and over thousand of people congregated for a special prayers from the Paramount Chief.



After the final prayers from the Greater Accra Zongo Chief, all the Chiefs and their people disperse to their various destination to bring an end to the celebrations of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr.



The the Greater Accra Zongo Chief, Sarki Alhaji Yahya Hamisu Bako used the occasion to thank Allah for seeing Muslims through another period of fasting.



The Chief also prayed for the government for peace and economic prosperity in the country as well as the people of Ghana.



The Greater Accra Zongo Chief in his capacity as the Greater Accra Zongo Chief has installed many Zongo and tribal Chiefs to steer the affairs of communities which are dominated by Muslims.



He said this year's celebration was very successful due to the peace and unity the good people of Greater Accra Zongo community have promoted over the years and assured of more successful events that will educate the youth to continue living well.



On his part, the Greater Accra Zongo Youth Chief, Sarki Alhaji Salim Abokin Ango called on the youth of Accra Zongo to desist from any form of act that will tarnish the hard won reputation of the Zongo communities in the Greater Accra Region.



He added that the time has come for all the Zongo youths across the Greater Accra to be peace and unity ambassadors for the Zongo communities and promote and protect its good name for Zongo to become more attractive in the eyes of the public.



The Development Chief of the Greater Accra Zongo, Alhaji Mohammed Ashka revealed that the Zongo communities in Accra under the able leadership of Sarki Alhaji Yahya Hamisu Bako have witnessed tremendous development especially in the Sabon Zongo community.



He recalled that the Chief, in a month ago embarked on a working tour to inspect on-going developmental projects put-up by indigenes of Sabon Zongo which according to him forms part of the achievements of the Palace.