Greater Accra Zongo Chief signs book of condolence For Queen Elizabeth II

The Greater Accra Zongo Chief, Sarki Yahya Hamisu Baako, on Thursday, September 15, joined foreign dignitaries and other prominent members of the nation to pay tribute to the late Queen of England, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, by signing the book of condolence in her honour.



The Accra Zongo Chief signed the book of condolence at a brief meeting which was specially arranged between the palace and the British High Commission in Accra.



The spokesperson for the Greater Accra Zongo Chief, Emir Sharif Adam (Sarki Gadafi), in an interview with the media, revealed that the people of Zongo have had good and vibrant relations with the British government since the Gold Coast era.



According to him, due to the strong relations between Mallam Naino, the grandfather of the current Zongo Chief, Sarki Yahya Hamisu Bako, and Governor Ursha, land was secured and was named Ursha Town Zongo.



He added that the British governor in 1907 played a key role in securing land for Mallam Naino and his people to migrate from Ursha Town Zongo to Sabon Zongo.



The relationship between the two, therefore, required the Greater Accra Zongo Chief to express his condolences to honour the late Queen for the role her governor played in the establishment of one of the oldest Zongo communities in Ghana.



Sarki Alhaji Yahya Hamisu Bako prayed for the newly installed King Charles and the Royals of England.



He appealed to his Royal Majesty King Charles III to continue with the good work of the late Queen Elizabeth II and strengthen the relationship between Ghana and other African countries.



In attendance were some members of the Greater Accra Zongo Chief's Palace, which includes the Marafa Alhaji Imurana Bako, Chiroma, Alhaji Hudu Bako, and the Zongo Chief of Ablekuma Agape Gone, Emir Sharif Adam (Sarki Gadafi) who doubles as the spokesperson of the Greater Accra Zongo Chief.