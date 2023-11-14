Greater Accra NDC youth wing postpones cleanup of JM’s office to Nov. 23

Politics of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Greater Accra youth wing of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the postponement of the its 16 November clean up exercise.



The exercise was scheduled initially to be held at the Cantonments office of the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, 16 November 2023.



However, in a statement issued on Monday, 13 November 2023, signed by its Regional Youth Organiser, Ambrose Amos Blessing, the Greater Accra youth wing said: “The Postponement has become necessary due to the invitation extended to the Party and our 2024 flagbearer, to attend the funeral of the late former First lady, Theresa Kufuor.”



It added: “The new date for the cleanup exercise is Thursday, November 23, 2023, at 6am at John Mahama’s house.”