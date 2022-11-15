Greater Accra NDC race ‘one of the difficult’ contests I’ve ever engaged in – Ashie Moore

Politics of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The newly elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, has described the just-ended contest as the most arduous in his political life.



The politician beat his contender, Mr. Ade Coker, the current holder of the position, to become the new chairman when the party held its regional congress over the weekend.



He polled 327, while the incumbent chairman garnered 222 votes in the election on Sunday at the Tema Sports Stadium, thus outdoing the latter with a vote margin of 105.



In 2018, Mr. Ashie Moore, a former Member of Parliament for the Adentan Constituency, ran against Mr. Ade Coker but lost by 29 votes, which was akin to losing a constituency.



"Delegates in a constituency are 28, so that means that I had lost by one constituency," he explained in his conversation with Kwamina Sam Biney on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofor morning show.



"Those times, there were so many issues in my own constituency... I hail from two constituencies; I am from Teshie and Adenta. I should have won the election with a lot of votes, but because of the confusion and the divisions over there, I didn’t get it. I didn’t get the full complement of my own house," he added.



However, comparing the two contests with his run for a Parliamentary seat, he considered the recent election which he won as the most difficult contest he has ever engaged in.



"It was one of the most difficult contests I have engaged myself in since I got into politics.



"It was 33 constituencies. The campaign itself was very difficult, in the sense that it was an in-house competition and there were messages against the candidates," he said.