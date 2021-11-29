Great Commission Church urges Parliament to pass anti-LGBTQI Bill

Religion of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Great Commission Church International (GCCI) has urged Parliament to ensure the passage of the anti - Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Intersex (LGBTQI) Bill.



Apostle Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong, the Chairman of the Ghana National Council of GCCI, said the Church supported the Private Member's Bill currently being debated in Parliament and encouraged the House to pass it to safeguard Ghana's future.



"As a Church centered on the Lord Jesus Christ who Himself is the builder of the Church, we are guided in our faith and conduct by the word of God, the Holy Bible,"



In an address at the GCCI Ghana 31st National Annual General Council Meeting at Ashaley Botwe, near Accra, Apostle Prof Asuming-Brempong said: "We therefore, totally reject the lifestyle and deviant behaviour of LGBTQI group, which we consider also as contrary to our culture and values as Ghanaians.



"Even though we love the individuals who practice such behaviours, we cannot endorse their behaviour. We encourage them to turn away from the wrong path they are following and seek God's grace and mercy."



The Council Meeting is on the theme: "Imitating Christ in Making Disciples," and being attended by more than 130 pastors and elders.



Apostle Prof Asuming-Brempong appealed to men of God to preach the Gospel centered on Jesus Christ, saying: "We should not just preach anything but rather the words of our Lord Jesus Christ. We should copy Jesus in everything".



"Take the Bible and learn the passages, then preach them. When we do this, the Lord shall be with us to confirm His word."