Grassroot executive elections not chaotic – NPP Chairman

Blay says few instances of chaos cannot lead to generalisation



NPP executives not sleeping on the job, NPP Chairman



We have done well so far, Freddie Blay



National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has indicated that claims that the grassroot executive elections is in chaos are false.



According to him, the instances of disagreements that have come up are only in a few constituencies and, therefore it is not proper to describe the party’s polling station and constituency electoral process as chaotic.



“Let me point out that the problems that are being experienced in some particular constituencies cannot be described to be widespread – over 38,000 and a few infractions in about less than 30 constituencies across the length and breadth of the country, one cannot use that as a yardstick to come to the conclusion that it’s been chaotic,” the NPP chairman is reported to have said on asaaseradio.com.



He added that claims the party’s national executives are sleeping on the job are also false because it is continuously putting measures in place to ensure that the party’s internal elections are free and fair.



“And we have not taken very serious steps to address the problems. I think so far, we have done well. I agree that there are few constituencies and polling stations that we’ve had problems and continue to do so for a long time,” asaaseradio.com quoted him.



“But that’s because of the interest that people have shown, you can even appreciate that the enthusiasm that has been expressed by people who have shown to be part of the polling station executive is extremely amazing. I am a little bit surprised at that, it shows that the party at the base is very popular,” the chairman added.



Earlier, Freddie Blay had stated that the current chaos being witnessed over the sale of the party’s nomination forms for polling station executives, is not a surprise to him.



According to him, the disturbances happening should be expected because there is bound to be disagreement anytime elections are held, asaaseradio.com reported.



He added that the party will continue to put in measures to ensure that the chaos among the grassroots of the party does not generate into situations that will affect the party’s electoral fortunes.