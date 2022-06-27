Granting police request will empower them to frustrate citizens' rights - Arise Ghana to High Court

General News of Monday, 27 June 2022

The Accra Criminal High Court 4 has gone on recess to determine its ruling in the matter of the Ghana Police Service vs Arise Ghana and Bernard Mornah.



This was after the court on Monday morning heard the arguments of the police which is seeking an order against the protest organizers and the group which intends to embark on a two-day protest.



In their defense against the application by the police, Bernard Mornah who is the second respondent in his sworn affidavit to the court argued that the police had instituted the application in bad faith.



According to the respondent, the court, by granting the request by the Ghana Police Service “will only empower the police to use the court as a tool to impede and frustrate the exercise of the constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens.”



This was after the State on behalf of the police had argued the need for the court to grant its instant application which seeks to compel Arise Ghana to make amends to their schedule.



But in their defense, the defendants refuted the basis of national security and terror threats which the police seek to rely on.



According to the respondents, the police had in previous instances provided security for demonstrations which were held in front of the presidency and travelled deep into the night.



The respondents have therefore asked the court to refuse the request which will compel them to amend the time and mode of their protest scheduled for June 28-29, 2022.



Meanwhile, the court is expected to resume sitting at11:30 am to pronounce judgement on the instant application.



