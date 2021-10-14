Grand finale of National Qur'anic Recital Competition to be held in Accra

Religion of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: Ssent Media Concepts

The grand finale of the maiden edition of the National Qur'anic Recital Competition comes off on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 7:30 PM at the GNAT Hall in Adabraka, Accra.



The Islamic TV show started in late August with auditions in three regions, i.e., Northern, Ashanti and Greater Accra where children not older than 13 years were brought together to showcase their Qur'an recitation and memorization skills.



Airing on GTV every Friday at 4:30 PM, the programme is aimed at encouraging the memorization of the Holy Quran by Muslim children in an exciting manner and to present the participants with a national platform that would attract exciting opportunities. The reality show also serves as a halal TV programme for Muslim families.



The champions from the three regions would battle it out for the ultimate prize on October 22, 2021, at the GNAT Hall, Adabraka, opposite the AirtelTigo head office, for the ultimate prize.



Limited seats are available for a donation rate of 60gh (single) and 100 (double). All Covid-19 protocols would be observed at the event.







