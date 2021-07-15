Gradual increase in active coronavirus cases - GHS

Health News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: GNA

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General, Ghana Health Service, has disclosed that there is a gradual increase in active COVID-19 cases over the past four weeks in the country.



He said there were more than 2,000 actives in the country and an average case count of about 120 cases.



He said the cases were mainly in Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, adding that severe and critical cases still, however, remained low.



Dr. Kuma-Aboagye made the disclosure on Wednesday in Acca when he gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.



He noted that Greater Accra and Ashanti Region were driving cases in the country, while there were some few cases in the Eastern Region.



He said they had recorded outbreaks in clusters in schools and workplaces



He reiterated that for the past six to eight weeks, the nation had not had the vaccination, and that adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols was generally low.



He said Ghanaians needed to take adherence to the safety protocols seriously in the wake of the current surge of inactive cases.



Giving Ghana’s epidemiological situation, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said as, on the 11th of July, the nation’s recorded total cases were 98,114; with recoveries of 94,796.



He said the total test done was one million three thousand, active cases of 2,500, overall positivity 7.3 percent, and total deaths 809.



With regards to COVID-19 among International Arrivals, he said as of 21 hours on the 13th of July, the total cases recorded were 1,900, whereas the total test done was 363,000.



He noted that the positivity rate among international arrivals was 0.5 percent with males accounting for the majority of cases; 1,200 (63.4 percent).



Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said most arrivals testing positive were non-Ghanaians; 1,100 (58.4 percent).



Concerning schools update, the Director-General said a total of 363 schools had recorded cases of COVID-19; saying that the cumulative total cases stood at 2,300; with 92.8 percent of cases recovered.



He said there were 166 active cases among students from four regions; Ahafo two, Ashanti 84, Greater Accra, 75, Eastern, four, and Oti, one.



He said Volta Region had recorded the highest number of cases (512) whereas the North East Region was the only Region with no cases recorded in schools.



With regards to the Achimota School situation as of 13th July, the Director-General said a total of 1,173 students and staff have had samples taken, and the results available for 1,156.



He said of the number, 195 were positive, 157 boarders, 32-day students, and six staff.



Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said the total recoveries were 120 (75.5 percent) and active cases were 75.



He said strategies adopted to address the rising number of COVID-19 cases include enhanced risk communication at the community level, utilization of COVID-19 champions to rally support for adherence to the protocols.



Others are stakeholder engagements such as Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), religious bodies, organized groups, and enhanced surveillance in health facilities.



He also mentioned the engagement of facility heads to revamp holding areas with facilities and intensification of contact tracing.



He said the total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered so far were 1,271,393; at least the first dose was 865,422, while vaccinated with second doses, was 405,971.



On the COVID-19 outlook, the Director-General said active cases had seen an increase in the midst of poor adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols; stating that the delta variant presents a threat to the current caseload.



He said adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols remains the best option for controlling the outbreak in Ghana.