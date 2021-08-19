Govt working to fix ‘nasty looking’ Korle Bu Surgical Block – Agyeman-Manu

General News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has disclosed that government is looking for funding to tackle the deteriorated Surgical Block at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, KBTH.



Agyeman-Manu described the facility as ‘nasty looking’ and said it was part of projects that government wanted to fix as soon as possible.



He was reacting to the opposition National Democratic Congress’ claims that amid the ambitious Agenda 111 projcet recently launched by the President, many other launched initiatives have stalled and that government was better off completing such projects.



Speaking to the media on August 18, 2021; he said: “Korle Bu if you go there now, you will see some good work being done at the nephrology center, the Maternity Block; we are now waiting (and) looking for funding to try and tackle the Surgical Block that is looking so nasty in Korle Bu.”



He also gave updates on work being done at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and other facilities across the country.



“Komfo Amokye Maternity Block was left undone for 45 years, now go there and see what is happening in Komfo Anokye.



“UGMC Phase Two is virtually completed now, the place has been operationalized and is working, we even came to do some extra work on Ridge Phase One,” he added.



The Korle Bu Surgical Block according to recent photos shows a seriously dilapidated building which according to visitors has the same rate of dilapidation on the inside with lack of materials.



The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals which form the first phase of a health sector infrastructure move deemed as the most ambitious in Ghana’s history. The sog cutting was done in Trede in the Ashanti region on August 17.



Subsequently, sod will be cut for six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.







