Govt workers in Kajeji declare indefinite strike over growing insecurity

Correspondence form Bono Region



Public sector workers in the Sene East District of the Bono East Region have declared an indefinite strike over growing insecurity in the District.



The workers made the disclosure after they staged a demonstration on Thursday, July 8, 2021, through some of the principal streets in Kajeji.



They cited the killing of two teachers and other robbery attacks on nurses and other workers in the area to back their decision to lay down their tools.



Numbering over hundred, the workers clad in red attires and bands wielded placards with inscriptions such as “Security is very weak in Sene East”, “We came here to work not to be killed”, Who is next?, “No security no school”, “We need justice for Elijah and Ennin” among others to register their displeasure over the security situation in the area.



The group after the demonstration presented petitions to the Sene East District Assembly, the Education Directorate, the District Police Commander, Basa, and Nkomi Traditional Councils.



The District Chief Executive for the Sene East, Abraham Mbanye who received the petition on behalf of the Assembly urged them to remain calm as their concerns will be addressed.



One of the conveners, Eric Aboagye told Ghanaweb that all the workers have come into a consensus to lay down their tools effective July 9, 2021, as the insecurity in the area is getting out of hand.



According to him, now is the time to talk truth to the corridors of power and so they will continue with the planned industrial action until the demands they have tabled before the authorities are met.



“Today we staged a demonstration through the Kajeji township over the level of insecurity in the area. We have presented a petition to all those who matter and we have resolved that we will not go back to work until they address our concerns,” he revealed.



They among other things want the immediate arrest of the criminals who shot and killed two teachers on the Atebubu-Kwame-Kojokrom road, police barriers at all robbery spots, a military base, and police checkpoints located 200 meters from every town.



Joshua Agyei Darko a teacher at Lala D/A Basic School who was part of the demonstration intimated that the recent killings of two teachers by suspected armed robbers has necessitated the demonstration and the subsequent strike.



“We decided to stage a demonstration today for the authorities to know that our lives are important and we cannot allow ourselves to be killed like animals.”







Meanwhile, Ghanaweb is reliably informed that the District Chief Executive will be holding a crunch meeting with all Heads of Departments and the leaders of the workers at 9:00 am on Friday, July 9, 2021.



The Atebubu-Kwame Danso-Kojokrom road has become a dangerous stretch as it is noted for series of robbery cases.



In May 2021, a headteacher of the Seventh Day Adventist Primary School at Bantama near Kwame Danso, Asante Elijah was gunned down by suspected robbers.



Also, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, Ennin Kwadwo Prah a teacher at Kajeji was allegedly shot in broad daylight by suspected armed robbers.









