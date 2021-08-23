Govt will consider setting up Gerontology Units in hospitals - Veep

General News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the Government will look into a suggestion to establish a Gerontology Department in every public hospital across the country.



Gerontology is the study of the physical aspects of ageing and its mental, social and societal implications.



The Department, upon its establishment, would aid the aged population to access healthcare with ease and dignity.



Reverend Kwadwo Owusu Sarpong, the District Minister of Adabraka Official Town Congregation, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, made the suggestion during his 30th-anniversary celebration in Ministry and a thanksgiving service after recovering from a protracted sickness in Accra on Sunday.



Vice President Bawumia, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the Thanksgiving Service, lauded Rev. Owusu Sarpong for making a brilliant proposal and assured of the government's readiness to look into that suggestion.



"It makes a lot of sense and we will look into that. We need wise men like you. The nation needs an independent voice like you. Let your voice be heard in the national discourse," Dr Bawumia stated.



"You have been a blessing to your family and the country as a whole and we need your rich knowledge and experiences in the areas of social services at local, national and international levels in fighting corruption and impacting society by speaking out," the Vice-President added.



Dr Bawumia acknowledged the massive contribution of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and other faith-based organisations (FBOs) towards the provision of schools, health facilities and other social infrastructure that had propelled the country's development efforts.



He urged the Church to continue using the pulpit to advocate peace and unity in the country because there was strength in unity, saying, "we are one people with a common destiny and so we should maintain unity, peace and harmony in the country."



Vice President Bawumia appealed to the Church to make voluntary contributions towards the building of the National Cathedral for the glory of God.



He reminded the congregation of the ravaging effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, which had affected world economies, including that of Ghana and stated that the government took tough and necessary measures to bounce back the economy, saying remain positive and resolute because with God all things are possible.



Dr Bawumia was optimistic that those measures put in place by the government would propel the economy to grow by five per cent by the end of the year.



Rev.Owusu Sarpong, in his sermon, expressed his profound gratitude to the Almighty God for being his source of strength and deliverance from the ailment.



He thanked the Vice President, his wife, Mrs Mavis Owusu Sarpong for being a pillar of support, the Church and all the loved ones for joining him in thanking the Lord on such an auspicious occasion.



Rev. Owusu Sarpong also commended the government's Free Senior High School Policy, which had paved the way for both the poor and the rich to access secondary education in Ghana.