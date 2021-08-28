Govt will account for GH¢598m used on coronavirus measures in schools - Minority

Politics of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has served notice that it would interrogate claims by the government that expenditure on COVID-19 preventive measures during the reopening of schools summed up to Ghc598 million.



A government document has revealed that the provision of nose masks, hand sanitisers and other Covid-19 preventive measures during the reopening of schools came up to Ghc598 million.



Parts of the mid-year budget review, which has gone viral online indicated that the reopening of the basic, second cycle and tertiary institutions cost the nation Ghc598 million.



The document disclosed that the measures included the purchase of nose masks, Veronica buckets, tissue papers, hand sanitisers, among others.



But the Minority in parliament has raised serious concerns over the expenditure.



A Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee Dr. Clement Apaak, said they would interrogate the matter and ensure that the government account for every pesewa used.



He said they would demand the qualities of the items bought and all the companies involved.



He told Rainbowradioonline.com that the NDC side in Parliament will be seeking details on quantities of various items: veronica buckets, sanitisers, paper towels, liquid soap, nose masks, and the number of schools fumigated.



"We will ask which company/companies were awarded contracts to procure the items to supply to schools and or fumigate the schools. We will seek to know how companies were selected and awarded contracts. We will probe to find out if proper processes and procedures were followed in the utilization of GHC 598 million. We will demand accountability to enable us to ascertain whether or not, as a nation, we got value for money,” he added.