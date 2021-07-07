Govt urged to get rid of quack chiropractors

Health News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Spinal Clinic Limited, Dr. Bryan Cox, has called on government to get rid of doctors who falsely portray themselves as chiropractors in the country.



He said government should enact laws that prosecute quack doctors within the chiropractic profession. These doctors without proper training, according to him, could cause death and permanent disability to patients who visit their facilities.



Dr. Cox made the call at the 15th anniversary celebration of excellence in chiropractic service delivery at the Spinal Clinic of Lashibi in the Tema West municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



“Unfortunately, the laws sometimes allow certain people to administer chiropractic and things like that; but they are not trained properly to do so – hence, one of the things we need to do is get the laws here straight so people who say they are chiropractors and are not can be prosecuted,” he said.



Dr. Cox, as a result of this situation, revealed his outfit’s intention to establish a chiropractic university here in Ghana to train and increase more chiropractic professionals in the country, as well as promote the use of alternative medicine in health care delivery.



“I want to open up a chiropractic university here in Ghana to professionally train individuals on how to minister chiropractic. They will go through the same rigorous training that I had to go through; they will go through a minimum of three and a half more years after they have completed their undergraduate degree,” he added.



Chiropractic researchers have documented that fraud, abuse and quackery are more prevalent in chiropractic than in other health care profession.



Deputy CEO of Spinal Clinic limited, Dr. Faustina Cox, explained that the facility uses a 100% holistic treatment approach to help all people with stress-related and discomfort lifestyles.



Spinal Clinic, she noted, is working on a one-stop shop office where all-natural health needs can be accessed for total satisfaction; and is also putting systems in place to improve on their delivery effectively and efficiently.



This commitment to satisfying their clients with quality and ultimate chiropractic experience, she said, forms part of their vision and mission to be the number-one facility in Ghana and beyond. Spinal Clinic has also recognised a number of their clients with a certificate for their loyalty in patronising the facility.