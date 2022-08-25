Govt to terminate contract of Agenda 111 contractors who delay work - Presidential Advisor on health

General News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, says government will not hesitate to terminate the contract of contractors who delay the completion of the Agenda 111 hospitals.



Dr. Nsiah Asare speaking in an interview says government will stick to the timelines given for the construction of all the hospitals.



“We will not shy away from canceling or terminating any contract which is not going very well,” he said.



“This is a project where we have at least given at least 10 percent mobilization to all the contractors who have started work and I believe they should start mobilizations to get enough materials and work very fast,” Dr. Nsiah Asare added.



President Akufo-Addo announced an ambitious programme to build 111 Districts and Regional Hospitals across the country in the year 2020.