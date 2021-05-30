Government to tackle cause of gridlock on Accra-Kumasi Highway

Regional News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Eastern Regional Minister Mr Seth Acheampong has announced measures to curb gridlock on the Accra-Kumasi highway which left commuters stranded for hours on Friday.



According to him, these measures are aimed at resolving the increasing vehicular traffic on the Apedwa- Suhum stretch of Accra-Kumasi highway in the Eastern Region.



On Friday, commuters to and fro Kumasi spent several hours in a gridlock on the stretch as a result of the dual lanes that end into single ones at the stretch.



Speaking to the media in Koforidua, the minister disclosed officials of the Ghana Highway Authority have been tasked to create emergency routes to decongest the road while the dualization of the Accra-Kumasi highway project kicks off.

“A few weeks ago the minister responsible for Roads and Highway was in the region with us and all the agencies.



“He has taken the Ghana Highway Authority and the Department of Urban Roads to create an emergency congestion reduction road at Osino. Anyinam,” he said.



