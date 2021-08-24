Govt to spend about GH¢50 million to repair damaged Upper West roads

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021
Source: GNA
Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways, says Government will spend about GH¢50 million to repair eight roads damaged by flash floods in the Upper West Region on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
The roads to be repaired include Yiziri, between Nadowli and Yagha; the road between Guoriyiri and Nadowli; the road just before Daffiema on the Sambo-Daffiema road; the road between Fian and Bussie.
Others are; the road between Serekpere and Guoriyiri; Dapuori, which lies between Nadowli and Jirapa; Duong on the Sambo - Daffiema road; low lying areas on the gravel road between Fian and Daffiema and the road cut on the gravel road between Daffiema and Nadowli.
The repair works would be done by four construction firms namely; PW GHANEM Limited, Mawums Limited, Maripoma Enterprise Limited and Ashcal Investment Limited.
The Minister made the disclosure on Monday during a meeting with representatives of the aforementioned construction firms and engineers of the Roads Ministry in Accra to assess the scope of work to be carried out.
He said the four contractors were selected out of twenty constructors due to their proximity to the affected areas.
However, the Minister said the remaining contractors had communicated their willingness to support in any capacity should their assistance be needed later on.
He said the repairs would include; site clearance and demolition, earthworks, concrete works, road pavement works and road surfacing works.