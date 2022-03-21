Govt to resettle communities along the Odaw River – Works and Housing Minister

General News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister says settlements on banks of Odaw is a reason why it is also choked with filth



Govt to desilt more drainage systems - Asenso-Boakye



Stop throwing solid waste into gutters - Asenso-Boakye urges Ghanaians



The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has disclosed that the government will soon relocate all settlements along the Odo River.



According to the minister, the move is to ensure that the frequent choking of the river is curtailed and it forms part of the Greater Accra Resilience and Integrated Development (GARID) programme.



Asenso-Boakye added that his ministry is collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure that all the drainage systems in the country are desilted to help reduce the menace of flooding as the country nears the rainy season.





“… the GARID project has a big component on education on waste management and resettlement of people along the banks, who are actually one of the main reasons why we have this waste here because they keep on dumping all their solid waste into the drainage channel,” he told the media during a tour of the Odo River.



The minister further stated that the ministry is almost done with arrangements to begin awarding contracts under the World Bank-funded GARID.





He added that procurement processes have begun to conduct additional dredging activities as well as the construction of more drainage systems, so as to ensure that menace of flooding in Ghana is drastically reduced.





Also, Asenso-Boakye urged Ghanaians to stop dumping solid waste into drainage channels to help prevent flooding during this year's rainy season.



You can also watch the last episode of People & Places here:



