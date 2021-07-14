Govt to receive 1.2m doses of Pfizer vaccines before end of August - GHS

General News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Before the end of August this year, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) will take stock of 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines, as the country looks to meet its target of vaccinating its 20 million citizens.



Making this known at a press briefing to update the country on the pandemic in the country, the Director General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said the doses are part of the bulk of vaccine requests it has made.



“We are expecting about 1.2 million Pfizer vaccines from the US through COVAX, and we are hoping that latest by the middle of August, it should be available,” he said.



Across the world, it has been established that, in comparison, the Pfizer vaccine is more potent against the new delta variant of the virus, which has been recorded in communities.



So far, the country has recorded 144 cases of the delta variant between July 1 and July 14.



The strict adherence to the safety protocols, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye has stressed, will save the country from the possibilities of a third wave of the pandemic, one that he confessed Ghana’s healthcare system cannot handle.



