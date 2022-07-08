Govt to demolish houses within Ramsar site core zone

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022
The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council is reportedly set to demolish all structures within the core zone of the Ramsar site in Tema.
In a series of tweets, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, indicated that he has already served notice to owners whose properties will be demolished.
The minister said the notice explained to the affected persons that their houses are being destroyed to clear the waterway leading to the lagoon.
The Municipal Chief Executive of Tema West, Anna Adukwei Addo, has also stated that more than 4000 houses have been constructed on the Ramsar site without permits.
