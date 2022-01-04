Govt to construct ten thousand housing units for teachers - Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that plans are in place to commence the construction of some ten thousand housing units for teachers across the country.



He mentioned that the facility will be given on mortgage and rental basis and is expected to ease the accommodation challenges of teachers nationwide.



He was speaking at the Sixth Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT’ in Kumasi on Tuesday, (4 January) where he mentioned that government remains committed to improving the working conditions of teachers.



“The Ministry of Works and Housing is in discussion with teacher unions including your own to provide more housing opportunities for teachers,” Akufo-Addo said.



“Within the next two years, it is supposed that ten thousand housing units in affordable terms will be developed for teachers across the country,” he added.



The President further said, “This we all know is the tip of the ice-berg but it is a good beginning, I am glad to hear how much you welcome the supply of laptops , I promise you that the other related issues of concern which the National President referred to in her speech will be addressed.”



The President however disclosed that government will offer subsidised loans to help teachers address their accommodation issues.



“..I am fully aware that one challenge facing teacher ownership of homes beyond finance is their inability to purchase homes where they intend to retire, through a subsidised loan programme, teachers will be provided an opportunity to own homes , houses in desired locations in various parts of the country,” he said.



The “GNAT@90” under the theme, Surviving as a Reliable and Vibrant Teacher Union in the 21st century saw delegates from all the 16 regions attending the week-long conference.



They are also expected to vote for national officers to lead the association for the next four years.2