Govt to build five STEM universities with Agyenkwa Budget – Education Minister

General News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, says the government is committed to constructing 35 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Senior High Schools (SHSs) across the country.



The government, according to him, has also considered the establishment of 5 STEM universities to help enhance the study of Science and Technology in Ghana.



He explained that these are all proposals the government has made in the 2022 budget statement presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Dr Adutwum revealed these on Saturday, November 27 while speaking at the 11th Congregation of the Knutsford University College in Accra.



The institution graduated a total number of 86 students in different fields of studies.



Thirty-one were females while 55 were males.



He also hinted at government plans to build and complete about 30 new Junior High School (JHS) projects which are aimed at strengthening the education system from the grassroots.



However, the Bosomtwe lawmaker took a swipe at the Minority side in Parliament for voting against the government’s policy statement for 2022.



The position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs), according to him, is not in the interest of Ghanaians but to the detriment of Ghana’s transformation agenda.



“Politicians are our own worst enemies; even when something is good we may want to say it’s bad so that we can convince people to vote for us and I think that kind of politics does not inure to the benefits of this country.



“We actually douse the aspiration of our people. When we talk about the current budget, you may think that the sky is falling, you may think that the end of the country is coming, you may think it’s so terrible that you don’t truly understand why the politicians were voted into power to go and destroy the country,” he reiterated.



Pro-Chancellor of the School Bishop John K. Essel expressed fret over the low number of enrollment at the school and the fact that most students are unable to pay the fees.



He urged the government to intervene and assist the private tertiary institutions to help train the youth with skills and capacity to develop and transform Ghana.