Govt terminated 27 E-Block projects on frivolous grounds - Minority

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has asked the government to provide justification for the termination of contracts for the construction of some 27 E-blocks.



The Minority argues that the government has not been sincere with Ghanaians as far as these projects are concerned.



For this reason, they are demanding full disclosure on the termination to ensure government was justified in cancelling those contracts.



The Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee reacting to the issue, “we want to know where the 27 E-blocks are located, their level of completion and we want a thorough justification from the government. We don’t believe that this government has been sincere on this issue and many others.”



He asserted that the full disclosure will help will help crosscheck if the government was justified in its action.



“I can’t vouch for the authenticity of the reasons why. There is no reason why we should believe what they are telling us.”



The Education Ministry last week announced that it had terminated contracts for the construction of some 27 Community Day Senior High Schools known as E-blocks across the country.



The Ministry explained that the projects were at sub-structural levels adding that “you award it to the contractor, and you don’t provide funding and the contractor can come to the site once and does not appear on site months later.”



“For 21 of them, we are very hopeful that they will be completed and operationalized soon. 16 of them are between 25% and 60% complete.”



But Dr. Apaak said the reason given by the Ministry was frivolous and untrue hence their request for full disclosure.



He claimed that the reason why the projects were terminated was bedside the projects were slow-paced is because of the lack of payment certificates.



“The NPP after taking over power failed to provide funding for the projects being funded by the Government of Ghana.”



“That is why we are asking, make the resources available, to complete these e-blocks. If you are now telling Ghanaians that it is not that you have abandoned them, let us see action in every single one of the E blocks.”