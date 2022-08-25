Govt signs agreement with two companies to renovate the Western Corridor railway line

General News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: Freda Dedzie, ISD

The Government of Ghana has signed an agreement with Messrs Thelo DB Consortium of South Africa and Transtech Consult Limited of Ghana to upgrade the Western Corridor railway line to facilitate the efficient movement of passengers and freight.



The $3.2 billion project forms part of the first phase of the railway master plan, which is critical to the success of the integrated aluminum industry promoted by the government.



In an address, the Minister for Railway Development, Mr. John-Peter Amewu, stated that the move would enable the government to extend the haulage of minerals resources to bauxite.



He noted that an efficient rail transportation system along the Western Corridor would reduce freight transport costs and fuel consumption.



Apart from that, he said the project would extend the lifespan of the Western Corridor roads, reduce maintenance costs and improve road safety.



The Board Chairman of the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL), Dr. Daniel Adzogble, and the Managing Director, Dr. Michael Adjei Anyetei, signed on behalf of the government while the Chairman of Thelo DB, Ronnie Ntuli, and the Managing Director of Transtech Consult, Kwame Boadu, signed on behalf of the consortium.







