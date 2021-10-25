Govt's main responsibility is to create jobs – Kofi Amoah

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Businessman Dr. Kofi Amoah says it’s the duty of the government to create employment opportunities for the youth in the country.



It could be remembered that Finance Minister Ken Ofori Attah while addressing graduating students of the University for Professional Studies (UPSA) encouraged them to go into entrepreneurship.



According to him, the government is providing the needed enabling environment and therefore it’s imperative that the youth take up entrepreneurship because the government payroll is currently full.



He said the government spends 60% of its revenue generated on paying salaries; something he says is not sustainable.



But reacting to this, Dr. Kofi Amoah indicated that it’s the government’s sole responsibility to create employment in the country.



To him, the government is failing at this because of the inefficient use of resources.



“Abandoned projects such as the Komenda sugar factory among others can be means of reducing unemployment in the country. In the long run, it can boost Ghana’s economy and possibly make her a leading producer of sugar.”



To him, the government should take advantage of the presence of the AFCTA headquartered in Ghana in order to ensure that success is achieved and the economy is elevated to accept more citizens onto the government’s payroll.



