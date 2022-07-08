Govt reasons for going to IMF false, mismanagement cause of economic challenges - Godwin Mahama

Politics of Friday, 8 July 2022

Godwin Mahama, a member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress has described as false reasons cited by the government as cause of the current economic challenges.



Godwin Mahama in a Facebook post stated that the government is not being candid with Ghanaians about the issues that have crippled the economy and require the immediate attention of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Mahama contends that the current situation is the product of mismanagement and profligacy by the government.



He noted that wastage and alleged corruption in the management of the country’s resources is what has pushed the economy to a near-collapse.



“Ghana's Economy was in downward trend before the Covid Pandemic as well as the Russian Ukraine war. The NPP’s justification for running to the IMF with regards to external reasons are false.



“The reasons for their IMF program is an issue of mismanagement, Wastage and Economic Uselessness of the government and its supposed 'competent' Economic Management Team headed by Alhaji Bawumia,” he said.



The government on Friday, July 1, 2022 announced that it is going to the IMF to seek help the recover the ailing Ghanaian economy.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in a media engagement blamed the situation on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.



“COVID-19 is the primary reason. It was a global challenge…the twin crisis [also affected us], and it’s a matter that is a well-known problem”.



“Beyond the twin crisis, our domestic program which was what will ordinarily help us respond, so we do not go for a balance of payment support, has also been challenged. One of the major things that have affected us is our downgrade [by international rating agencies], therefore our inability to get access to the international market.”



Earlier this week, a team from IMF arrived in the country to begin engagements with the government over the resuscitation of the economy.



