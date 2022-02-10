Govt prosecuting Assin North MP can lead to chaos – Dr Ahorsu

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

International Relations expert advises govt not to prosecute Assin North MP now



It is not the right time to prosecute James Quayson, Dr Ahorsu



Timing of charges against Assin North MP ‘horribly’ bad, Martin Kpebu



International Relations expert, Dr Ken Ahorsu, has indicated that the attempts by government to prosecute Assin North MP, James Gyekye Quayson, can lead to chaos.



According to him, the current economic challenges faced by Ghanaians coupled with the frustrations caused by government policies and the perceived political prosecution of a member of parliament (MP) can create tensions that can destabilize the country.



“All kinds of things happening in the country – the increase in fuel prices, registration of SIM cards and others are creating a very poisonous atmosphere. And this legalistic prosecution of this MP may be something that can destabilise the country,” Dr Ahorsu is reported to have said by asaaseradio.com.



He, therefore, urged the government to consider the stability of the country before going ahead with the prosecution of the Assin North MP.



“I would like to advise the government and probably the judiciary that they have to take the country’s future and stability into consideration when they seek their parochial interest,” he added.



Meanwhile. renowned legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has said the timing of charges filed against the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, by the Office of the Attorney General is bad.



According to the renowned lawyer, the Attorney General’s charges against the member of parliament (MP) were clearly meant to give the majority caucus in parliament an upper hand in the passage of the E-Levy bill.



“It (the timing of the charges) sends that shadow, it sends that cloud over our democracy. Because it is very clear that at this point in time there is the tussle over the E-Levy in parliament so you don’t expect such machination at this time, so the timing is horribly bad, horrible. It sends our democracy back,” he said.



Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency in the Central Region, James Gyakye Quayson, has been charged with perjury, the deceit of public officer, forgery of travel certificate, among others by the state.



The charge sheet filed at the registrar of the High Court preferred five counts against the MP, which includes deceit of public officer”, contrary to section 251(b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), forgery of passport or travel certificate, contrary to section 15(1)(b) of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155), knowingly making a false statutory declaration, contrary to section 5 of the Statutory Declarations Act, 1971 (Act 389) among others.