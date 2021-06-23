Govt must increase patronage of Kantanka vehicles - Allotey Jacobs

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former NDC Central Regional Chairman, has urged the government to increase its purchase of Kantanka vehicles to enable the company to expand and create more employment opportunities.



He said once that was done, the government could put a system in place through which groups such as teachers and nurses, among others, could procure the vehicles on hire purchase basis.



"I am impressed with what Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has done and I am so happy about that and I think the government needs to support him through every means possible," Bernard Allotey Jacobs exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



'Kantanka Automobile' which began commercial sale of the Kantanka cars in November 2015, have been criticised for selling at uncompetitive prices.



The Kantanka K71 is selling between ¢65,000 – ¢70,000 whiles the luxury version, Omama Luxury is sold at ¢130,000.