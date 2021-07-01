Govt must do more for Ghanaians – Ayariga

Politics of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: GNA

Hassan Ayariga, Leader and Founder of the All People's Congress Party (APC), has urged the Government to implement better policies using strong institutions, patriotic and competent citizens to improve the economy and the security situation.



He said many citizens were at their breaking points in view of the economic hardships they faced.



“The people of Ghana are suffering… some cannot even afford three square meals a day. The hardship is killing people slowly. Let's not be wicked but talk on behalf of our people who do not have a voice of their own,” he said.



At a press conference held at the Party’s Headquarters, on Tuesday, in Accra, Mr Ayariga said the increase in fuel prices and utility tariffs also worsened the plight of the citizens.



He said the level of broad day armed robbery being witnessed lately was worrying, especially the risk faced by mobile money operators, some of whom had lost their lives.



Some business people and traders, he said, also felt insecure travelling on the highways, especially late in the night.



Between 2017-2021, Mr Ayariga said six robberies of bullion attacks had been recorded and that was worrying.



Dr Ayariga stated that the recent judgment debt Ghana incurred could have been prevented with much seriousness and action on the part of duty bearers.



“How can we sit down and delay in representing the State at the court in England and lose the case against GPGC and be awarded a judgment debt of $170 million?”



Negligence, he said, had resulted in a situation where the nation had to pay huge sums to a foreign company, whilst “our citizens are dying in hospitals due to inadequate hospital beds and other health equipment”.



He said though the country's debt stock was 78 per cent of its GDP, it did not have enough good roads, nor enough hospitals and was struggling to build schools, and markets - thus there was nothing much to show for the huge debt stock.



Dr Ayariga said it was unfortunate that the Ghana Police Service and the campaigners of #FixTheCountry had reached the Supreme Court over their right to demonstrate against the maintenance of COVID-19 safety protocols.



“As much as we agree with the campaigners of #FixTheCountry to some extent, the APC still believes that Ghana needs more than just fixing it.”



He called for better interventions to ensure the smooth implementation of the Free Senior High School policy to save parents from paying for extra classes for their wards on vacation.