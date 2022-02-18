Govt may be seeking E-Levy for collateral – Dzifa Bampoh

Politics of Friday, 18 February 2022

Broadcast Journalist, Dzifa Gbeho Bampoh has suggested government is aiming to use the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) as a valuable asset to secure loan.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Friday, the Media General broadcaster said the approach being used in pushing the bill by government is problematic.



“The government is tone-deaf. I know there are other things they are not telling us. How do we not know that they are not going to collateralize that amount?



“Ghanaians don’t want it. I don’t want it not because I don’t want to pay tax. But the approach. In Ashongman, there’s a 2.5km road I’ve used for the past five years, the road is terrible. Ashesi University, it’s a disgrace that, that road is like that.



She continued “no government can solve all the issues but at least deal with the issues that bother the ordinary people. The Challenge for us in Ghana is our government has not been very accountable for the resources that have been given them. So Ghanaians are unwilling to pay more for anything.”



The Broadcast Journalist said it would be wrong for the government to still push for the E-Levy because of the strong opposition.



“Even the TOR levy, there’s no accountability. The government is tone-deaf. I know there are other things they are not telling us. How do we not know that they are not going to collateralize that amount,” she reiterated.



“The government, unfortunately, has misstepped on this. They need to step back. If you want to tax online businesses, identify them. I don’t think the government should do it partly because there’s so much opposition. That’s why when church leaders go round it means they’re not reading their condition,” she added.