Govt investing in education, health, infrastructure in a way never seen before in Ghana – Gabby

General News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Akufo-Addo administration is investing in education, health and infrastructure in ways that have never been seen before in the history of Ghana, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, has said.



He said the loans and taxes gotten by the government are being pushed into these investments in the country.



“There are three things that this government is investing in and in a way never seen before in the history of Ghana and that is a fact: Education, Health and Infrastructure.



“If in doubt where the loans and your taxes are going, look no further,” he said in a tweet on Sunday, August 15.





There are three things that this government is investing in and in a way never seen before in the history of Ghana and that is a fact: Education, Health and Infrastructure. If in doubt where the loans and your taxes are going, look no further. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) August 15, 2021