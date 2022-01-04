Govt 'hot' as TEWU hits with strike after UTAG

General News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Teacher unions begin year with strike actions



Government failing to improve conditions of service



TEWU starts strike tomorrow



It may appear as though the year has begun with a lot of pressure on government as strikes characterize the start of a new academic year.



The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) is on strike, effective tomorrow, January 5, 2021. This action follows a similar one, announced by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) today.



The notice which was served by General Secretary of TEWU during a press conference earlier Tuesday morning, is aimed at drawing government’s attention to ensure it takes steps to improve the conditions of service for its members.



Speaking to the media at the event, Mark Denkyira Korankye explained that all non-teaching staff will be absent from the various schools nationwide, effective Wednesday, if government does not act.



This means all other staff, except teachers will be absent from school when institutions reopen tomorrow.



“We wish to inform the govt and its agencies, parents and the Ghanaian public that as schools reopen tomorrow, 5th January 2022, they should not expect any of the non-teaching staff to be at post, to render service. These will include but are not limited to the domestic bursars, matrons, cooks, pantry hands, labourers, cleaners, administrators, accountants, logistics and supply officers, internal auditors, etc. It is said that to be forewarned is to be forearmed,” he said.



Their action follows an appeal made by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, that teachers should be more considerate in their resolve for strike actions that eventually affect their students and not government.



Responding to this, Mr. Denkyira Korankye explained that though the appeal is one in the right direction, they have had to take this decision to ensure they are not taken for granted and their needs which have been tabled for months, are duly met.



“Otumfuo rightly appealed that dialogue and concensus is what we need, and we have given all these opportunities. We wrote to GES management, they responded and they invited us to a meeting and they said let’s form a technical committee and it has taken already 4 months without the first meeting so we think that, if we don’t take the necessary steps, our members’ rights will be trampled upon,” he noted.



Meanwhile, Mr. Denkyira Korankye has assured that members of the union are working towards vaccinating to ensure safety of their colleagues and all students moving into the year.