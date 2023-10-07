Govt financing model for infrastructural devt is outmoded – Kyerematen

Politics of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The founder of the Movement for Change, Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has emphasized that his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) contains private-sector financing for infrastructural development.



According to Alan, Ghana’s underdevelopment is because successive governments have tried to find developmental projects through their budgets, meanwhile, they lack the required funds.



He said the 15 thematic areas of the GTP will push the transformational agenda for Ghana towards job creation and help address the unemployment situation, particularly of the youth.



The Great Transformational Plan he said will basically promote economic stability, industrialisation, agriculture, energy, Health, and Education to change Ghana.



Mr. Kyerematen pointed to industrialisation as the basis of his approach to job creation.



He expressed the hope that Ghana is about to experience a major transformation following political independence.



He disclosed that he will draw his support from the rank and file of the NDC, NPP, CPP, professionals and the general public as his Constituency to push the transformational agenda for Ghana and urged the youth to champion the proposed transformational agenda.



The Independent Presidential aspirant told Oyerepa TV on Wednesday that the economy must at all times be strong hence his position to pursue a vigorous industrialization policy with adequate funding.