Govt condemns Ejura violence, charges security agencies to act swiftly with investigations

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: Peace FM

The government has condemned the incidents of violence that claimed the lives of 3 persons and led to 3 persons sustaining various degrees of injury after a youth protest in Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana yesterday.



The youth protest was after Ibrahim Mohammed, a resident of Ejura was attacked by unknown persons last Friday and subsequently died on Monday.



Addressing journalists in Accra on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, condemned the act of violence and called on the security agencies to swiftly carry investigations on the matter.



The Minister said: “our security agencies should be quick and clinical in getting to the bottom of this and other unresolved comes. While we understand that police investigations sometimes take a while, it does not instil confidence in the population if such acts go unresolved and unpunished. So the police need to get to the bottom of this, and justice must be done.



“A credible investigation also needs to be conducted into the crowd rioting and crowd control incidents of 29th June. This will bring clarity to the sequence of events and ensure that if any persons acted inappropriately, those persons are punished,” he added.



Saaka, 45, was reportedly attacked by some unknown people in Ejura last Friday. He died on Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi where he was receiving treatment.



Meanwhile, checks with the Regional Police Command indicate that two suspects have since been picked up by the police in connection with the death of Saaka.



This the Minister appealed for calm even as the security agencies work to bring perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.







