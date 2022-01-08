Govt committed to building a society that is tolerant to all views – Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has stated that his government is committed to building a society that is tolerant of the views of others.



The president said this at the special Presidential Eucharist Service in Accra, Ghana Today has reported.



The president, according to the report, added that the government is committed to building a nation that guaranteed the freedom of its citizens.



“We are trying to build an open society, a nation which guarantees freedom of all sorts, so those who are at the front of it must have the temperament and the spirit, the psyche to tolerant whatever is said,” the president said.



“But we, because of our belief in the constant and eternal presence of the Almighty, are fortified by our believe, are fortified by our knowledge that at all times, He [God] is with us and will never forsake us,” President Akufo-Addo said.



Also, Nana Akufo-Addo said his government views criticisms as part of his job.



“It enables us to be able to tolerant (let me put it that way), many of the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune that are thrown at us in this house.



“We see it as part of the work that we have to do for the people of Ghana and we must be prepared to be opened to all kinds of statements, some malicious, some in good fate, but we take it all on-board.”



On his part the Anglican Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana (IPG), Cyril Ben-Smith urged the president not to be distracted by the criticisms that are made against his government, but rather stay focused on governing the country.



“Regardless of the issues that confront us, regardless of how things might appear, we must launch out because the Lord has told us to do so,” he said.