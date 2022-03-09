Govt commends Okudzeto Ablakwa for traveling to Russian-Ukraine frontlines

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government has commended the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for his bravery in traveling to the frontlines of the Russian-Ukraine war, to interact with Ghanaians caught up in it.



According to a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the boldness of the MP, who is a colleague of his, deserved commendation.



“We think that Honorable Okudzeto Ablakwa, representing the NDC traveled to the frontline to get the firsthand information on what is happening and it is very good. It helps to clear doubts and give us the right information because the danger if we try to play politics with this kind of situation that we find ourselves in, is not going to help anybody,” he said.



While still saluting the MP, the deputy minister said that such moves help ease the tensions already being felt by a number of the parents whose children were studying in Ukraine.



“It’s going to devastate the parents; to put the wrong information out, parents hear and then you paint a gloomy picture, the opposite of what is happening? You are not helping out. So, the Ranking Member, Hon Okudzeto Ablakwa going there for me is something that is in the right direction. The reports that he has sent are very positive. He has underscored the good work that the government is doing through our executives on the frontlines,” he added.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was in Romania on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, to interact with some of the Ghanaian students who had fled from Ukraine.



Sharing photos on his social media pages, the MP said this act was as a result of his humanity and not merely because he is a lawmaker and for which reason this was part of his duties.



“This morning I arrived in Bucharest, Romania which shares a southern border with Ukraine to visit our Ghanaian students who escaped from the conflict in Ukraine.



“The visit affords me the opportunity to closely assess their conditions and to better understand from their unique perspective how our nation can be more helpful to them as I engage them directly.



“I do this not merely because it is a constitutional imperative of oversight imposed on parliamentarians; there is a higher obligation of our common humanity and nationhood. Romania now hosts the largest number of Ghanaian students — an estimated 200, expected to be evacuated to Ghana,” he wrote in one of his posts.



The government of Ghana continues its evacuation plans of all Ghanaians who have been successful in crossing over from Ukraine into other neighbouring countries like Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, among others.



