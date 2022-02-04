Govt’s e-levy ‘consultation’ fake; their mind made up – Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Founding President of policy think tank Imani Africa is questioning the rationale behind Government’s town hall meetings meant to convince Ghanaians to accept to pay the electronic transactions levy (E-Levy) when the President seems to have made up his mind through his pronouncements on the Levy.



Even though Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and other Government officials are busy holding town hall meetings to convince Ghanaians on the E-Levy, the President has made clear that the E-Levy bill will be passed and implemented.



“Finance Minister-pay e-levy to have the right to demand accountability. President-I will pass the e-levy anyway. What then is the point of consulting? Nana is tired,” he wrote.



The E-Levy has become a most contentious issue with many opinion polls showing an overwhelming resistance to the it. But Government Officials have maintened that the levy is the game-changer given the sorry state of the Ghanaian economy.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said that the country will have to resort to an IMF programme if the bill to impose the tax is not approved in Parliament.



Some Economist notably Prof Godfred Bokpin and Dr Mark Assibey Yeboah have indicated that an IMF programme will be more appropriate in addressing the economic woes of the country.



