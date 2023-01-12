Government won’t fund road construction under Alan Cash – Ohene Ntow

General News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Ohene Ntow has indicated that under the leadership of Alan Kyerematen, Government will not fund road and railway infrastructure.



He says Alan Kyerematen with his vast knowledge and connection with industry people will ensure that the private sector comes in to construct roads for the country.



Ohene Ntow says this partnership with the private sector will give the private sector the opportunity to toll the roads and make their profits whiles the people of Ghana enjoy the needed development at no expense to the government.



He made this known while speaking on Accra-based Adom FM.



Ohene Ntow said “over the years, farmers have had their produce rot, and Doctors and teachers have refused postings because of bad roads and lack of development in the rural areas. This will be a thing of the past under Alan Kyeremanteng’s leadership.



He says government will not fund the construction of roads but rather, the private sector will be engaged to do that, so they make their monies after they have constructed the roads by tolling them for some period”.