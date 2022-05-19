Government will protect Achimota Forest - Jinapor

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has denied reports making rounds in a section of the media that the Achimota forest has been sold.



The reports said the government through an Executive Instrument (E.I) has given out part of the forest reserve in the capital, Accra to private developers.



However, in a Facebook post on Tuesday (17 May), the lands minister said, “Achimota Forest has NOT and will NOT be sold!!!”.



The Achimota forest reserve covers about 5.23 km2 and it is managed by the forest services division.



