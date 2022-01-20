'Government will not disappoint you'- Dr Letsa to Battor Chiefs

Regional News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: GNA

Dr. Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has assured the chiefs and people of the Battor Traditional Area of receiving their fair share of the national cake.



He said the developmental challenges facing the area would be addressed at the appropriate time.



He was responding to some demands made by Togbe Patamia Dzekley VII, Paramount Chief and President of the Battor Traditional Council as part of his region's tour to all the 18 Municipal and District Assemblies under his watch.



Togbe Patamia VII enumerated several challenges facing the area and said, it was time the government intervened as well as initiated processes towards addressing them.



He commended President Akufo-Addo for appointing Mr. Divine Osborn Fenu, the District Chief Executive for North Tongu "because he is proving to us he was ready to do the work. So the government must help him accomplish his target."



Togbe Patamia VII, who is also the Vice President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and a member of the National House of Chiefs, called for a Presidential visit to the area with the purpose of exposing national leadership to feel and experience the challenges facing them.



On the deplorable state road networks in the area, Togbe Patamia mentioned among others, the Aveyime- Asituare road, Battor-Sege road, Dove Junction, Battor- Adidome road, and others.



He also condemned the unofficial erection of speed ramps on the roads and charged the appropriate authorities to rise to the challenge in that regard.



Togbe Patamia also expressed concern about the adequate potable water which was becoming another headache to community members.



"No need to have water rationalisation since we have enough water surrounding us. I know the national budget is under pressure, but we must get this done."



Togbe Akliku III, chief of Lasivenu-Battor, on behalf of the Chiefs and Queen mothers of the area, thanked Dr. Letsa and his team for the visit.



Mr. Divine Osborn Fenu, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area also appealed to residents in the area to appreciate the good efforts his government was putting in place towards ensuring their good living standards.



Mr. Fenu later led the Regional Minister and his team to commission some projects in his District.



They included; a four-shed market tent comprising 80 apartments at the Battor Market, an ultra-modern Business Advisory Center under the Rural Enterprise Programme, and an office edifice for the officers of the National Ambulance Service.



A meeting was also held for Assembly staff on the need to tackle some weak value systems and non-adherence to service delivery standards in the District Assembly.



This Dr. Letsa said must be given the topmost priority, and that "staff found culpable of mismanaging public funds must be reported to the police for the necessary action to be taken."