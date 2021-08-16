Government will expedite repair of roads destroyed by flood – Amoako-Atta

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, has assured Ghanaians especially the people of the Upper West region that the government is going to make resources available to ensure the reconstruction of the roads.



Heavy rains in that part of the country wreaked havoc on the roads and other facilities in most parts of the region.



During a tour of the area, Mr. Kwesi Amoako-Atta assured the people that the government will expedite the reconstruction.



“Government will expedite repairs of road,” he told journalists in an interaction after inspecting the level of damage done to the roads by the flood.



He added “The affected roads are going to be fixed in record time. The government is going to make all available resources to fix the roads.”