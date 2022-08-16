Government will ensure every community benefits from enhanced policing model – Akufo-Addo to IGP

General News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his administration is committed to offering support to the Ghana Police Service to ensure an enhanced community policing model reaches the doorsteps of every community in the country.



The President noted that his government will continue in its efforts to provide adequate resources and logistics to the Police to make their work efficient and effective.



President Akufo-Addo made this pronouncement during the commissioning ceremony of some 1,500 motorcycles at the forecourt of the Police Headquarters on Monday, August 15, 2022.



“I am confident that these bikes will be put to very good use as they will reach the communities who need them most. I assure the Police administration that this is just the beginning.



“More and more motorbikes will come in soon to help ensure that every single community in the country benefits from the enhanced community police model.



“Government will increase the number of motorbikes presented by the government to 5,000 by the end of next year. As you take over these motorbikes, know that Ghanaians will expect you to show presence, improve your response time and be out there to patrol the streets and the inner cities,” President Akufo-Addo said.



He also urged them to ensure that “no community is left out in the distribution of these bikes even as you prioritise the areas that are most crucial.



In his welcome address, the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, accepted that the logistics will go a long way to help the Police Service and make the country safer.



“We can say that what you are providing for us today will go a long way in our attainment of becoming an enviable institution.



“We cannot wait to receive them and start putting them to use and making this country safer than it was yesterday, and to make it safer than we are going to make it today,” IGP indicated.



On his part, the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, is of the view that the procurement of the 1,500 motorbikes will boost the logistical capacity of the Police Service to deliver quality policing.



He added that President Akufo Addo’s government will not relent with its efforts aimed at resourcing the country’s security agencies to effect their mandate of ensuring the territorial integrity of the nation.



