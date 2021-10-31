Government will enhance the well-being of PwDs - MCE

Regional News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Robert Yaja Dawuni, Gushegu Municipal Chief Executive says government is committed to implementing interventions that will enhance the well-being of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Municipality.



He said the concerns of PwDs were integrated into the Gushegu Municipal Assembly's development plans to ensure timely execution of projects that would help improve their living standards.



He gave the assurance when he addressed a section of PwDs, who called on him at his residence after they had marched through the principal streets of Gushegu as part of activities to celebrate this year's World Mental Health Day.



The theme for this year’s celebration was: “Mental health in an unequal world – bridging the gap through effective community health service delivery".



Mr Dawuni said, “The government had the physically challenged at heart and as such, some percentage of money is reserved in the Common Fund of the Municipal Assembly to take care of you and your needs."



He advised them to always seek medical attention at the appropriate health facilities from professional health care service providers whenever they had health issues and encouraged them to eat balanced diets and exercise regularly to help boost their immune system against diseases.



Madam Konadu Owusu Olivia, Gushegu Municipal Mental Health Coordinator, said inadequate supply of drugs, stigmatization, low staff strength, and inadequate livelihood empowerment support were some of the challenges confronting PwDs, especially, mentally-ill persons.



She appealed to government and other stakeholders to prioritize the needs of PwDs and include them in national policy planning to help improve their welfare.



She reiterated the need for them to always visit health facilities for good medical attention, adding, “The physically challenged should not be stigmatized in the community but rather be encouraged to take up leadership positions in their communities."



Hajia Yakubu Mariama, President of the Association of Mentally-ill and Caregivers, congratulated Mr Dawuni on his assumption of office as the Municipal Chief Executive for the area.



World Mental Health Day is marked globally to increase mental health education and awareness against the social stigmatization of people with mental health issues.



