Government will do all it takes to alleviate your plight – Akufo-Addo assures Volta flood victims

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the people of Mepe and other flood-affected areas in the Volta Region, caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage, that the government will spare no effort to assist them during these challenging times.



Regardless of their political affiliations or voting history, Akufo-Addo reaffirmed that he is president for all Ghanaians and that he remains committed to his presidential mandate of standing up for them in their times of trouble.



During an interaction with the residents on Monday, October 16, the President emphasized his commitment to the welfare of every Ghanaian, stating, "When I took the oath of office as president, I took the oath of office as president for every single individual in Ghana, of all the people in Ghana, all districts whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath of office I am the president of all the people."



Akufo-Addo assured the community, known as a political base for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), that the government would do everything within its authority to alleviate their suffering.



He emphasized that his primary concern is addressing the difficulties and suffering experienced by Ghanaians, rather than dwelling on voting patterns.



The President expressed his sympathies and commiserated with the people of the Mepe area, which had been severely impacted by the flooding. He commended the Volta River Authority (VRA) for its preparedness and preventive efforts, which had prevented any loss of life during the crisis.



“So Togbe, you and your elders, I want you to understand that when something like this happens and the government acts government is acting for Ghanaians.



“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering and it is my responsibility to try and help. If it is the question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me, I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me but that is not my concern," he added.



Akufo-Addo assured the flood victims that the government would take all necessary actions to alleviate the situation, as the flooding had affected education, health, mobility, shelter, and access to food for the children in the affected communities.



“I came here this afternoon to express my sympathies and to commiserate with all the people in the Mepe area, I chose Mepe because this is the area that has been most affected.



“We have to also be very grateful for the work of VRA, the preparation they have been making over the years in such a situation, the simulation exercise, and all the things they have been doing to prepare for this including the sensitization. Because of the good that they have done up until now, by the grace of God, not one single individual has lost his life in this crisis,” he said.



He stressed, “Whatever it is within the powers of the government that can be done to alleviate this situation, it is going to be done.”



The flooding resulted from the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams, initiated by the Volta River Authority (VRA) on September 15, 2023, due to rising water levels. The flood displaced residents in seven districts, including the South, Central, and North Tongu Districts in the Volta Region.



Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, CEO of the VRA, explained that the spillage was necessary due to the unexpected volume of inflow into the lake and indicated that the spillage would continue as the situation demanded.



The government has been responding to this emergency to ensure the safety and welfare of affected residents.



The VRA had been accused of neglecting its responsibilities in the Lower Volta Basin, which contributed to the substantial impact of the flood caused by the dam spillage on communities. The government, however, has pledged to address the situation and assist those affected by the flooding.







