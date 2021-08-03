Government vigorously pursuing murder of Ahmed Suale – Oppong Nkrumah

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The government says it is vigorously pursuing the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.



The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, noted that it is important that investigations are completed so that a docket can be prepared for the prosecution of the culprits.



Mr. Nkrumah underscored the essence of the public volunteering information to the police to help unravel the murder.



Background:



Before Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s death, Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, in various television and radio interviews, had issued threats to expose journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, with whom the late Ahmed Suale worked with.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas per his modus operandi has always appeared in public with his face covered but Mr Agyapong in a campaign insisted on exposing him and his modus operandi including his team members from TigereyePI.



The undercover investigator, a key member of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ TigereyePI team, Ahmed Hussein Suale was shot dead in January 2019 by unidentified men who were reportedly riding a motorbike.



He was shot three times; twice in the chest and another in the neck while driving to his Madina residence.



Watch the full interview below



