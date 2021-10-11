Government urged to reinvest in abandoned projects

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: GNA

Dr David Ackah, the Executive Director, Institute of Project Management Professionals, has urged government to reinvest in abandoned projects before undertaking new ones.



That would enable those projects to be completed on time and ensure value for money, he said.



Dr Ackah said this at the 2021 Annual Conference and Induction Ceremony of the Institute in Accra, on the theme: “Transforming the Impact of COVID-19 on Global Economy: Project Management Strategies and Competences.”



Fifty-three new members and 11 fellows were inducted and seven new executives were out-doored to run the affairs of the Institute.



Dr Ackah said policy makers could curb the recurrence of abandoned government projects by establishing a national development strategy, which all successive governments would follow to ensure continuity of policies and projects.



He called for the establishment of project management offices in public institutions to certify and track national projects. Dr Ackah said the Institute was available to partner government in mapping out and retooling abandoned projects in the country.



He admonished the new members to be committed to the ethics of the profession, adding: “It is time to shape the project management profession. All members need to show commitment to the ethics of the profession.” GNA



