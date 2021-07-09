Government urged to involve CSOs in drawing budgets on gender

Regional News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Ibrahim Akalbila, Coordinator at the Ghana Trade and Livelihood Coalition, has proposed to the government to involve Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Women’s Rights Organisations in designing and planning budgets on gender at the national and district levels.



He said it was important for policymakers to appreciate the needs of the people for consideration in the budgeting and planning process and ensure that gender analyses were conducted regularly and consistently across regional and district levels as part of the overall development goals of the country.



Mr. Akalbila made the call at a joint consultative meeting on the implementation of Gender Responsive Budgeting (GRB) in Tamale.



The program, supported by Oxfam in Ghana was to collate views from stakeholders on best practices, opportunities, and challenges in the implementation of GRB in their respective organizations.



It was further to discuss policy dialogue to improve on rules and laws to facilitate the adoption and implementation of GRB in the country.



Mr. Akalbila advised planners to review budgets to ensure that some of the activities targeted women for positive actions before they submit such budgets for approval.



He noted that the government needed to provide more logistics to increase the capacity of planners to enable them to address gender equality effectively, especially at the regional and district levels.



The participants attributed obnoxious cultural practices as key barriers to achieving gender equality at the district level and called on stakeholders to collaborate with traditional authorities to improve on guidelines and policy to enhance gender equality, especially in northern Ghana.



They also called for adequate education on gender issues during budget planning processes at the district levels as part of strategies to achieve gender equality.