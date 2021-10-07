Government urged to help end violence against women

Regional News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Girls and Females Empowerment Manager at Norsaac, Rumanatu Jibrila, has called on women’s rights organisations to support the government to end violence against women and girls.



“We are calling on such organisations to call for all women, men, girls and boys to say enough to violence against women and girls,” she said.



Ms Jibrila made the call during a stakeholders meeting on the Enough project organised by Norsaac, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), operating in Tamale.



The project, supported by Oxfam, seeks to create an enabling environment for women and girls to know, claim and exercise their rights to end sexual and gender-based violence.



She said women living in poverty, mostly, were the people who faced higher violence due to redundancy challenges.



Ms Jibrila indicated that violence had a devastating effect on women and their livelihoods and urged institutions and other stakeholders to demonstrate their commitment towards the prevention of violence against women and girls, especially in rural areas.



Madam Felicia Kraja, Northern Regional Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), called on the government to develop effective protective legislation and regulations beyond the labour laws to protect women in their workplaces.

She said the government should put in place adequate measures to ensure that informal workers had access to justice and affordable legal services to respond to violence.



Grundow Saibu, Norsaac Safe Communities Officer, advised the citizenry to report cases of sexual abuse and related offences to the appropriate authorities for actions to be taken against culprits.