Government urged to facilitate passage of Community Service Sentencing Bill

Regional News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: K Peprah

Chief Inspector Mark Okyere, the Station Officer at the Drobo Police Station in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region has called on the government to facilitate the passage of the Community Service Sentencing Bill.



He, however, appealed to the general public to hand over suspected criminals to the police, saying the police would fish out people who meted instant justice on suspects and prosecute them accordingly.



With the passage of the Bill, Chief Supt. Okyere emphasised remained necessary, not only to decongest the country's overcrowding prisons, but also to promote environmental cleanliness, and enhance national food security as well.



This is because convicts of minor offences such as stealing and petty theft, misdemeanors, and traffic offences could be used to do commercial farm work, afforestation, and clean-up exercises, he explained.



Chief Insp. Okyere made the call at a community sensitization forum on the Bill, as part of the implementation of the Ghana Case Tracking System (CTS) held at Adamsu, a farming community in the municipality, organised by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), and facilitated by MIHOSO International,

non-governmental organisations.



The CTS, is integrated software that tracks criminal cases in the justice delivery system from its inception until their disposition.



Funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its Justice Sector Activity (JSA) the government launched the CTS in 2018 to provide information about criminal cases at every stage in the justice delivery system.



Chief Insp. Okyere emphasised that cases such as murder, rape, robbery, attempted murder, and defilement were all exemptions in the Bill, regretting that many suspects convicted for minor offences become hardened after serving their sentences in jail.



Mr. Thomas Benarkuu, the Progammes Director of the MIHOSO called on everybody to join the advocacy and impress on the government for the passage of the bill, saying countries that had passed the bill had benefited from the law.